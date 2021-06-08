How Jessica Alba and Cameron Diaz inspired Payal Ghosh

Mumbai, June 8 (IANS) Payal Ghosh is honing a lot of skills for her upcoming role in the film "New York To Haridwar", it seems. After recently saying that she was taking lessons in pole dancing for the film, she now claims she is trying a hand at taekwondo for the role.

If she claimed she watched Jennifer Lopez in "Hustlers" to fine-tune her pole dancing skills, she says she would watch films like "Charlie's Angels" and "Fantastic Four" and draw inspiration from Cameron Diaz and Jessica Alba and Cameron Diaz to ace the stunts.