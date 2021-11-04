How Malvika Raj mastered combat action for debut film 'Squad'

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Malvika Raj, who is making her debut with the action-thriller 'Squad', says she underwent training sessions stretching for over six month to master combat action and self-defence techniques in order to prepare for her character.

Talking about her experience, Malvika said: "We trained with a trainer who came from Poland and stayed here for six months. All this was very new to me. We were also trained how to act like snipers. In addition, we were also trained to use real guns, employing proper techniques and ensuring safety."