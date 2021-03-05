How Priyanka Chopra inspired Nick Jonas' single 'This Is Heaven'

Los Angeles, March 5 (IANS) Singer-actor Nick Jonas has revealed that his latest single, This Is Heaven, was about how he felt after he reunited with wife, actress Priyanka Chopra, when she returned from Germany post her shooting for the upcoming film in The Matrix franchise.

"It was just meant to encapsulate kind of that euphoric feeling of being with your person. For me, it's obviously a romantic thing, but I think for anybody that listens to this song... it's really about that feeling of when we're going to do that first normal thing again, or when we're going to see that the friends and family we haven't seen in almost a year or beyond," Nick said in an interview on SiriusXM Hits.