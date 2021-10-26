How Rajinikanth's voice note inspired Soundarya to launch Hoote!

Interacting with the media, the filmmaker turned entrepreneur said: "I closely associate with my dad in his press statements. When Appa was in Hyderabad for Annaatthe shoot, he wanted to send a press note and tweet regarding his political entry. Though dad knows to read and speak multiple languages, he can't write (type?) Tamil so he sent a voice note. On listening to the note, the idea for Hoote was born. With such voice-based posts, we can rehumanize the social media platform".

Soundarya, the younger daughter of Superstar Rajinikanth launched her social media application named Hoote, the world's first voice-based social media platform on Monday in Chennai.

Superstar Rajinikanth has also joined the platform Hoote and wished his younger daughter on this new initiative.

In her official statement, Soundarya said: "As someone who comes from a creative arts background and has grown up listening to some of the most powerful and meaningful voices on and off-screen, believes that voice is one of the most empowering and authentic ways to communicate and express one's views and opinions".

"Hoote can be used as a platform to broadcast and link the world's most renowned voices, and also the voices of the common people both on important issues as well as to create powerful human relationships", she added.



