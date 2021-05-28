How Ram Charan replaced Vijay in Shankar's film?

Sources say that Thalapathy Vijay and Shankar had planned to join hands after Indian 2.

But both Vijay and Shankar couldn't take the project to the next level as none of the production houses were ready to pay their exorbitant remuneration. Yes, Vijay's current salary is touching the 100 cr mark and Shankar's salary is also almost 50 crores. Sources say that none of the production houses were ready to pay them 150 crores and invest additional 230-250crores for the project.