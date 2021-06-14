How son Laksshya helped Tusshar Kapoor beat Monday blues

Tusshar posted a set of pictures on Instagram of his son's painting. Alongside the image, he wrote: "Beating the Monday blues with some messy art.... what's your plan? #goodmorning#haveablessedweek."

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshyas "messy art" sense has given the actor therapy to beat Monday blues.

The actor welcomed his son Laksshya through IVF and surrogacy in 2016.

In May, Tusshar completed 20 years in Bollywood. His debut film "Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai" had released in 2001 and Tusshar's last venture was the Akshay Kumar-starrer "Laxmii", where he donned the producer's hat.

