How Suriya and Karthi missed play the lead in 'Sarpatta Parambarai'!

For those who don't know, Karthi was the first choice for Sarpatta Parambarai.

As a matter of fact, Ranjith narrated Sarpatta script to Karthi before Madras (2014) but the actor wasn't ready. Much later, after Kabali and Kaala, the same script was narrated to Suriya. But as Ranjith was out of form with two box office duds, Suriya wasn't ready.