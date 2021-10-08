For the last eight years Rajasekar KS has been in the matchmaking industry with the Indian online matrimony leader, BharatMatrimony, where he spearheaded projects, including the launch of ‘ happymarriages.com , India's guide to a happy marriage’, the ‘Happy Marriage Workshops’ attended by over 30,000 people and a ‘Happy Couples’ program that included over a 1500 interviews with newly married couples.

Now, his book How to Read Your Husband Like a Book (https://www.amazon.in/Read-Your-Husband-Like-Book/dp/9354582524/) has been published. It reveals the inner mind of husbands and seeks to enhance the relationship amongst couples.

Here is an excerpt from the book:

The two boxes inside a married man’s head

Men are easy to understand, yes, but only after you’ve been married to them for 10 years. But in the intervening years, you will continue to lose hair thinking about why they forget your birthday, leave wet towels on the bed, don’t notice your new hair style, watch TV when you talk to them… and more of such things.

The truth is they don’t think too much. They have just two boxes in their head - “things to do now” and “Don’t open this box”. The first accounts for whatever they’re doing at the moment - driving the car, on an office call, loading the washing machine or gazing at the neighbour.

The second one is all about weekend relaxation, the game or show tonight on TV, the upcoming meeting with old friends and their very male secrets and fantasies!

‘How to Read Your Husband Like a Book’ is my attempt to decode how men think and act in various situations. The intention is to help the newly married woman understand their “man” and enrich their relationship with this new understanding. You’re sure to have “ahaa” moments as you flip through it.

To all the married men out there, I’m sorry for revealing what’s on your mind. Afterall, someone’s got to tell the truth.

Some nuggets from the book

The husband likes to disproportionately blow up all the little things he does for you. He’ll make you a cup of coffee and then act as if he made a three-course dinner for you

He will ask you 50 times why you’re silent but will not try to figure out why. Because he just wants to fix it, not understand what upset you. Your silence terrifies a man because he thinks he can figure out complex things like artificial intelligence and chess, but not your silence. Truth be said: the husband actually trembles inside when he faces a silent wife.

To get him to work, all you have to do is pretend that you can’t do it without him. Voila! Like superman, he’ll do it alone.

Type everything onto his iPhone and send him to the grocer, or like the absent-minded professor, he’ll walk around the market in circles not knowing what to buy.

