How Usha and T Rajendar finally helped 'Maanaadu'!

Last Updated: Thu, Nov 25th, 2021, 17:22:30hrs
We all know that Maanaadu was delayed and the morning shows were canceled but what actually happened? 

Sources say that Sony LIV snapped the digital rights of the film for a whopping 12 crores but satellite rights created huge confusion. Initially, Vijay TV was the front runner to snap the satellite rights but they backed out, and later, Kalaignar TV offered 6 crores. 

However, Kalaignar TV's plan to premiere the film on Pongal clashed with the conditions of the already signed agreement with Sony LIV.

Maanaadu's producer Suresh Kamatchi also couldn't arrange 6 crores. Finally, Silambarasan TR's dad T Rajendar and mom Usha came forward and promised the financiers that they will take care of the 6 crores. Only after their word,  Maanaadu hit the screens.

Meanwhile, Maanaadu has opened with super positive reviews.

