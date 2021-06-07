How Zain Imam surprised Gulfam Khan on her birthday

Mumbai, June 7 (IANS) Actress Gulfam Khan recalled how her friend and "Naamkarann" co-actor Zain Imam surprised her at midnight on her birthday on Sunday.

"Zain and his parents came home with a cake, so we had a family get together. Zain and my relationship started as actors but later we grew into an extended family. I am very protective about him and he is like a younger brother who always has my back. Sometimes, relationships just get deeper and are bound to turn into bonds for life. Zain and I are an example," Gulfam told IANS.