Howzzat! Aditya Ojha wants to play a cricketer on screen

Mumbai, Dec 6 (IANS) Actor Aditya Ojha, who was seen as protagonist Yug Thakur in TV show 'Namak Issk Ka', now wants to play a cricketer on screen.

He says: "I'm looking for a challenging and promising role to return back on screen. I'm having many offers but I'm looking for something that impresses me and I could connect while essaying and keep my fans entertained. I wish to act in the role of a cricketer. I feel there must be a show based on a biopic of a cricketer. I did not mind taking an OTT project if they are promising and entertaining."