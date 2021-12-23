'Hridayam' to release on Jan 21

Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran play the lead in Vineeth Sreenivasan’s next as writer – director, Hridayam, which releases on Jan 21, 2022.

Hridayam is being produced by Visakh Subramaniam under the banner of Merryland Cinemas. Viswajith Odukkathil is the cinematographer. Hesham Abdul Wahab is the music director.