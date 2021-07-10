Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan to act in the Hindi remake of 'Vikram Vedha'!

After Aamir Khan opted out of the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha, now Hrithik Roshan is all set to lock horns with Saif Ali Khan in the biggie.
Pushkar and Gayathri, the directors duo who made the original Tamil version is directing the Hindi remake. The shoot of the film is expected to begin sometime this year and they are targeting September 30, 2022 release.
Besides Aamir Khan, the makers tried to rope in Shah Rukh Khan but for some reason, both these stars weren't interested and suggested several changes.
However, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan are super confident about the content and the changes made by Pushkar and Gayathri.
The rest of the cast and crew will also be out very soon!