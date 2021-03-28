Hrithik Roshan celebrates 'triumph of good over evil', says 'Happy Holi'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI): Megastar Hrithik Roshan on Sunday sent out Holi greetings to his fans.

The 'Kaho Naa Pyar Hai' actor took to Twitter and extended greetings to fans on the auspicious occasion.



Roshan also posted a short animated clip that had an alphabetical 'O' with horns transforming into a colourful 'O' of Holi.

The video had a message that read, "The triumph of good over evil."

Alongside the video, the 'War' actor wrote, "Love. Laugh. LIVE. Happy Holi, beautiful people. Stay blessed," and added a red heart emoticon."

More than 1.9 thousand fans liked the tweet while many chimed into the comments sections and reciprocated warm wishes to Roshan.

Earlier in the day, Karisma Kapoor sent warm Holi wishes to her fans and urged them to 'add colours to your life'

Preity Zinta, too, treated fans to throwback pictures of Holi celebrations from last year and sent out warm wishes to her fans.

Holi will be celebrated on Monday. However, public celebrations in most states across the country have been prohibited amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

