Hrithik Roshan commences filming for 'Vikram Vedha'

Taking to Instagram, Hrithik put up two posts in which he let his fans know about his new beginnings."Sharing my love with all beginning a new 1st day today...," he wrote alongside a clip in which he gave us a glimpse of a beautiful sunrise.The other Instagram Story reads, "Good luck."The upcoming project is the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film 'Vikram Vedha'. The movie is being directed by the makers of the original film, Pushkar-Gayathri, and produced by Neeraj Pandey under his company Friday Filmworks in association with Reliance Entertainment and Y Not Studios.Film's shooting announcement has also been shared on the official Instagram handle of Y Not Studios."It begins! #VikramVedha," a post read on Y Not Studios' social media page.Actor Saif Ali Khan is also a part of the movie. The two have earlier shared screen space in the film 'Naa Tum Jaano Na Hum' (2002). (ANI)