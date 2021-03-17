Hrithik Roshan confesses missing samosas!

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) When it comes to his menu of choice, Hrithik Roshan does put forth a serious face.

In an Instagram picture he has posted, the actor looks into his laptop screen intensely. He says he is missing samosa.

"Don't be fooled by the serious face. It's a menu. #itakemyfoodveryseriously #missinmysamosas," he wrote as the caption.