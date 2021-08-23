Hrithik Roshan looks dapper in new shoot pictures

The 'Super 30' star took to his Instagram Story and shared a series of pictures showcasing his good looks. Hrithik can be seen wearing a deep grey three-piece suit, paired with a crisp white shirt and a dark red pocket square. The 'Greek God' took social media ablaze by flaunting his neatly set hair and bearded look in the snaps."Always dance before you go," he wrote with his charming pictures.Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik was last seen in the 2019 film 'War', alongside actor Tiger Shroff.He would be next seen in the much-awaited film 'Fighter', co-starring superstar Deepika Padukone.The film which is touted as India's first aerial action franchise is being helmed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Ajit Andhare (Viacom18 Studios), Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb and Anku Pande. (ANI)