Hrithik Roshan shares a glimpse of his 'lazy breakfast date' with his mother

On Wednesday, Hrithik took to the photo-sharing application and gave a glimpse of his breakfast date with his mother. In the image, Hrithik can be seen seated at a table while his mom is soaking in the sunshine on her balcony."On a lazy breakfast date with my mum. It's a good morning . Sunday feels on Wednesday are best. Now go give your mom a hug," he captioned the post.Netizens have poured in love for the mother-son duo."So cute," a fan commented."Love this picture," another one wrote.Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in 'Krrish 4'. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, 'Krrish' is a sequel to the 2003 movie 'Koi...Mil Gaya'. The film starred Priyanka Chopra Jonas opposite Hrithik while 'Krrish 3' featured the duo along with Kangana Ranaut. (ANI)