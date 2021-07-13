Hrithik Roshan treats fans to video featuring his killer dance moves

Announcing that Tuesdays are his days to be around people who can dance, the 'Super 30' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a monochrome filter video in which he could be seen wearing a pair of pants and a T-shirt along with a pair of shoes.Though Hrithik's face was not visible for the most part of the video, he seemed to be enjoying his dance session as he moved from one corner of the frame to another. In the caption, he wrote, "On Tuesdays, I want to be around people who can dance for no reason."Tiger Shroff, Zoya Akhtar, and other B-town celebs dropped comments on the post. Tiger, who worked with Hrithik in 'War', wrote, "Looking light af! Untouchable," while Zoya posted a heart emoji.This new dance video comes a day after Hrithik shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of 'Super 30', marking two years of its release. In the video, he was seen singing the song 'Jadoo' from the film 'Koi Mil Gaya'.Meanwhile, on the work front, it was recently announced that Hrithik will star in the Hindi remake of 'Vikram Vedha', alongside Saif Ali Khan.Apart from that, he has the next installment of the superhero franchise 'Krrish' in the pipeline. He will also feature in Siddharth Anand's upcoming action thriller 'Fighter', co-starring Deepika Padukone. (ANI)