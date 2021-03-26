Naga Chaitanya steps in Vijay Sethupathi’s role

Naga Chaitanya has suddenly become a hot favorite for many filmmakers. He is even debuting in Bollywood in a big film.
Chaitanya will act in a crucial role in Aamir Khan’s biggie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, the Bollywood remake of the Hollywood classic ‘Forrest Gump’. Vijay Sethupathi was to play this role but the ‘Uppena’ actor backed out of this project due to his other commitments. It was then the role was offered to Chaitanya and he readily agreed.
Aamir Khan is currently under home quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. Once he recovers from it, he will decide the next shoot schedule and Chaitanya may have to join the shoot in May or June.
Naga Chaitanya has already completed his work for Sekhar Kammula’s ‘Love Story’ and is shooting for Vikram Kumar’s ‘Thank You’.
