Huge crowds turnout for Kannada movie 'Madagaja' amid Omicron fears

Bengaluru, Dec 6 (IANS) Kannada action thriller 'Madagaja' released last week has managed to set the box office on fire despite fears of Omicron in Karnataka. Huge crowds turned out at theatres and multiplexes across the state and cheered up for the movie.

'Madagaja' starring Srimurali, directed by Mahesh Kumar and produced by Umapathy Srinivas Gowda has been released in over 900 screens. In the last three days, the film has seen 7,400 shows and registered a collection of Rs 20.23 crore and set a new record, according to sources in the industry.