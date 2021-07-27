Huge relief for Vijay in the Rolls Royce Ghost case, interim stay order for the fine amount

Justice SM Subramaniam had imposed the fine and also passed scathing remarks against Vijay saying that the actors like him are playing roles that are against corruption but in real life, they are evading tax. The Justice also said that these reel heroes should also be real heroes.

The Madras High Court had earlier imposed a one lakh fine on actor Vijay after he failed to pay entry tax for his imported car Rolls Royce Ghost from England.

Today, the former Advocate General Vijay Narayan argued on behalf of Vijay and asked the Justices M Duraiswamy and R Hemalatha of Madras HC to issue a stay order against the one lakh fine amount and also to remove the critical remarks made against actor Vijay in the earlier passed order by Justice SM Subramaniam.

Vijay Narayan said that there were many such cases against the entry tax but only Vijay had faced critical remarks and highlighted the Supreme Court's Judgement saying that the personal remarks are needless.

On hearing the argument of Vijay Narayan, Justices M Duraiswamy and R Hemalatha of Madras HC issued a stay order against the one lakh fine amount and also ordered that the tax demand challan should be issued within one week and the actor must pay 80% of the amount after one week of the issued Challan.

They also adjourned the matter to August 31.