Hugh Jackman digs out wedding pictures to celebrate silver jubilee anniversary with wife Deborra

The 'Wolverine' actor took to Instagram and shared throwback pictures from their wedding in 1996, and marked the silver jubilee of togetherness.The photos see a younger Jackman who is dressed in a tuxedo and sported a pair of glasses as he is all smiles, while wife Lee Furness is donning a bob cut hair and the white deep neck wedding dress. She accessorized her look with pearl jewellery. The photos also capture the priceless moments when they lovingly glared at each other while exchanging vows and kissing each other post taking the vows.The 'X-Men' actor also penned a heartfelt note to his wife and marked the special occasion of their 25th wedding anniversary.He wrote, "Being married to you Deb is as natural as breathing. From nearly the moment we met ... I knew our destiny was to be together.""In our 25 years - our love has only grown deeper. The fun, excitement and adventure more exhilarating; the learning even greater," added Jackman.Concluding the note, the 'Les Miserables' star added, " I'm forever grateful to share our love, our life - and, our family together. We've only just begun. Deb, I love you with all my heart!"More than 1 lakh fans and followers liked the post within 26 minutes of being posted, while many chimed into the comments section as they adored the throwback pictures and congratulated the couple on completing 25 years together.One wrote, "Something very beautiful," and added red heart and fire emoticon.Another Instagram user congratulated by commenting, "Such beautiful beautiful words. Happy Anniversary to you both. A truly lovely couple," and added red heart emojis.Hugh wed Dobora in 1996, and the duo is parent to 20-year-old son Oscar Maximilian Jackman and 15-year-old Ava Eliot Jackman. (ANI)