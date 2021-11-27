Hugh Jackman pays tribute to Broadway icon Stephen Sondheim

He wrote, "Every so often someone comes along that fundamentally shifts an entire art form. Stephen Sondheim was one of those. As millions mourn his passing I also want to express my gratitude for all he has given to me and so many more. Sending my love to his nearest and dearest."Sondheim died on Friday at his residence in Roxbury, Connecticut. He was 91.The legend collected nine Tony Awards, a Pulitzer Prize, an Oscar and eight Grammys during his incomparable career. (ANI)