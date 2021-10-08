Hugh Jackman wraps up shooting for 'The Son'

The 'X-Men' actor took to his Instagram handle to announce the news by sharing wrap-up pictures from the movie set.In the caption, he wrote "That's a wrap for me on The Son. @florianzellerofficiel it's been my absolute pleasure. You have the ability to be so clear with your direction whilst allowing your actors to feel free to create. @lauradern and @vanessa__kirby working beside you both was a true joy. From London to Marseilles to the streets of NYC. Until next time!"Apart from Hugh, the film that has been acquired by Sony Pictures Classics (SPC) will also star Vanessa Kirby and Laura Dern in key roles.Variety has learned that SPC, which previously worked with Zeller on 'The Father', acquired rights for North America and a string of international territories in Asia and Eastern Europe.As with 'The Father', 'The Son' was also adapted by Zeller and Christopher Hampton ('Dangerous Liaisons'), from Zeller's critically acclaimed stage play.'The Son' focuses on Peter (Hugh) as his busy life with his new partner Emma (Kirby) and their baby is thrown into disarray when his ex-wife Kate (Dern) turns up with their teenage son, Nicholas.The young man is troubled, distant, and angry, playing truant from school for months. Peter strives to be a better father, searching to help his son with those intimate and instinctive moments of family happiness. But the weight of Nicholas' condition sets the family on a dangerous course.The film is being produced by Oscar winners Iain Canning and Emile Sherman ('The King's Speech'), as well as Joanna Laurie of See-Saw Films and Christophe Spadone ('The Father') alongside Zeller. Film4 is co-financing. Shooting is expected to start in the coming weeks.According to Variety, International sales on 'The Son' are being handled by Cross City Films and Embankment, with Cross City Films and CAA Media Finance co-repping US rights.Zeller is rolling off 'The Father' which won two BAFTAs and a pair of Academy Awards for adapted screenplay and the leading actor for Sir Anthony Hopkins. 'The Father' also earned Oscar nominations for best picture, editing, production design, and supporting actor. (ANI)