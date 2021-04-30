'Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele' to release digitally on May 9

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) "Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele", featuring Anshuman Jha and Zareen Khan, has been scheduled for an OTT release on May 9.

Anshuman and Zareen play homosexual characters and the Harish Vyas directorial is a road trip adventure from Delhi to Mcleodganj in Himachal Pradesh. It tells how the lead characters discover love in friendship during the journey.