'Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele' uses Bulleh Shah's poetry to explore identity theme

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) "Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele", featuring Anshuman Jha and Zarine Khan, has a rendition of the poem "Bulla ki jaana main kaun" by Bulleh Shah that, Anshuman says, fits the film's theme of discovering identities.

"It is our tribute to the poem by Bulleh Shah and my favourite track from the album. While we all love Rabbi's rendition, Bulleh Shah's poem is universal and timeless and perfectly fits our film on discovering identities," the actor said.