'Hum Hundustani' sung by Lata Mangeshkar, Big B, others released

New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): Ahead of India's 75th Independence Day, a number of big artists from the Indian film fraternity have come together to lend their voices for the patriotic anthem titled 'Hum Hindustani'.



The track, which has been produced by Priyaank Sharma and Paras Mehta of music label Dhamaka Records, was released today.

The anthem is a beautiful amalgamation of soulful lyrics, a melodious tune, and is sung by 15 legendary personalities from the Indian film fraternity, a feat that has been taken on for the first time ever.

The song carries the much-required message in today's trying times, of the country, uniting as one and spreading hope for a better tomorrow and faith via the powerful platform of music.

With 15 industry stalwarts uniting to lend their voices to the song, 'Hum Hindustani' promises to resonate with every Indian across the globe.

Right from Lata Mangeshkar to Amitabh Bachchan, Padmini Kolhapure, Anil Agarwal, Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Alka Yagnik, Shabbir Kumar, Shraddha Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Shruti Hassan, Tara Sutaria, Ankit Tiwari, Siddhanth Kapoor, and Jannat Zubair, these phenomenal artists, musicians, and industry stalwarts have crooned to the song with aplomb along with Anil Agarwal, a philanthropist who was touched by the rendition.

'Hum Hindustani', which is supported by the Anil Agarwal foundation of the Vedanta Group promotes unity, a sense of patriotism, hope, and faith.

Speaking on the song launch, Padmini Kolhapure, the co-founder of Dhamaka Records said, "It gives me immense pleasure that my son Priyaank along with Paras Mehta is taking the Kolhapure music legacy forward through Dhamaka Records with his first track dedicated to all the frontline warriors across the world in these most trying and challenging times! All the legends from Ms. Lata Mangeshkar, to superstars like Amitabh Bachchan and today's gen-next superstars, have come forward to support the first track! We are very excited for it !"

Dilshaad Shabbir Shaikh is the music director of the patriotic song. (ANI)

