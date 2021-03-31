Huma Qureshi is all set for a busy year ahead

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 (ANI): Bollywood star Huma Qureshi, who has won over the hearts of the audiences with her screen presence and enigmatic persona, has got an interesting and busy year ahead in terms of her film roster.



From 'Bell Bottom' with Akshay Kumar to her Hollywood debut with Zack Snyder to a mega project down south, the actor has her kitty full with many projects in the pipeline.

Not only this, but the 'Badlapur' star will also be seen making a special appearance in a song from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next 'Gangubai Kathyawadi.' The actor is all set to portray her versatility yet again with these different projects.

Qureshi was one of the first actors who resumed shoot amidst pandemic with 'Bell Bottom' in Glasgow.

Next month, the 34-year-old star will wrap up the shoot for her series 'Maharani,' which marks her reunion with her 'Jolly LLB' director Subhash Kapoor.

With so many diverse projects, we are excited to see all the different avatars the actor is going to portray. (ANI)

