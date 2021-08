Huma Qureshi: My job is to play roles convincingly, best of my abilities

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Huma Qureshi took everyone by surprise with her powerful performance in the web-series "Maharani" and wowed everyone with her role in "Bell Bottom". The actress does not think much about the medium as she strongly believes in doing her job convincingly.

Having tasted success on both the big screen and the digital space, Huma in a chat with IANS said: "There is no first love for me. The story is important. Does not matter where it comes from. My job as an actor is to play roles convincingly and to the best of my abilities."