Huma Qureshi says 'Maharani' role let her explore many layers

"It's not often that you get to portray a character that lets you explore so many layers as a performer. Rani Bharti has been a delight to play," Huma said.

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Actress Huma Qureshi is gearing up for the release of her series "Maharani". Opening up on her role of Rani Bharti in the show, she claimed it was a character that let her explore many layers as a performer.

She added: "She starts off as someone whom we all know and relate to but what she goes onto become is someone few of us can aspire for. It has been a wonderful experience of working with such a talented cast and I can't wait for my viewers to watch the series."

According to reports, Huma's character will go through a roller coaster journey in her political career in the show.

Other details about "Maharani", which will air on SonyLIV, are kept under wraps.

--IANS

