Huma Qureshi shares funny stills from 'Army Of The Dead' set

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi on Saturday posted a couple of funny pictures from the set of her international release "Army Of The Dead". Huma plays Geeta, a single mother in the new Zack Snyder directorial, which has dropped digitally.

Taking to Instagram, Huma shared a couple of funny photos with co-star Richard Cetrone who is dressed in character as the Zombie King. In one of the pictures, Huma makes a mock gesture as if teaching the Zombie King how to scare people.