Huma Qureshi to walk the Tashkent Film Fest red carpet

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Actress Huma Qureshi is all geared up for the Tashkent Film Festival. On Monday, she left for the prestigious festival, which has a long Indian association dating back to Raj Kapoor's visit to its inaugural edition in 1968. Once a cultural showpiece of the Soviet Union, the Festival is now hosted by Uzbekistan.

Huma will walk the red carpet and also be a part of events such as 'New Uzbekistan', which will be dedicated to youth and public health, 'Pearl of the Silk Road' and 'Days of World Cinema'.

The actress was much-applauded for her role in the political web series "Maharani", inspired by the rise of Rabri Devi in Bihar. She also appeared in the Zack Snyder zombie heist film, "Army of the Dead", which had a successful run on Netflix.

The Festival, which starts on Tuesday and continues till October 3, will be attended by international celebrities such as Timur Bekmambetov, Luc Besson, Gerard Depardieu, Rob Minkoff, and Steven Seagal.

--IANS

aru/srb