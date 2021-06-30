'Hungama 2' set for OTT release on July 23

Mumbai, June 30 (IANS) "Hungama 2" is all set for an OTT release on July 23 while the trailer of the Priyadarshan directorial, toplined by Paresh Rawal and Shilpa Shetty, drops on July 1.

Shilpa announced the news on Instagram sharing a poster of the film. "Can't keep calm, kyunki ab hoga Hungama! #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex #Hungama2 trailer coming out on July 1st on Disney+ Hotstar VIP! You don't want to miss this!" she wrote.