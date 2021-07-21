Hyder Kazmi's 'Jihad' releases on Eid

The film, which had troubles clearing the censors, is based on the Kashmir issue, and is directed by Rakesh Parmar. He has shot the film on sensitive locations of Kashmir such as Kupwara, Charar-i-Sharif, Doodh Ganga,and Yusmarg.

Kazmi also gave workshop to local actors of Kashmir, and more than 80 per cent of the characters in the film were played by these actors.

Kazmi's "Jihad" received 35 international awards including Best Actor awards from Out Of The Can Film Festival, Los Angeles Independent Film Festival, Global Revolutionary Film Festival and Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival. The film was premiered at Cannes film festival in 2018.

Kazmi struggled for one year to acquire the title "Jihad" for the film, as it holds the controversial meaning. He says: "Jihad means to kill the anger and devil inside you, and nothing else. Censor board refused his movie twice but he made sure the third time he passed all the norms."

"Jihad" releases on Mastani and Hungama Play.

--IANS

bk/vnc