Hyderabad is always a unique, refreshing experience: Arhaan Khan

Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) Actor Arhaan Khan, who was seen in 'Bigg Boss 13', revealed that he loves visiting Hyderabad whenever he finds free time.

He says: "The Pearl City, Hyderabad with its unmatched blend of history and modernity, hypnotises everyone, whoever sets their foot in this beautiful city of Nizams. Hyderabad is always a unique and refreshing experience for me. From historical monuments to natural getaways to mouth-watering world famous cuisine to appealing shopping places and thrilling entertainment parks, this city has it all to keep anyone glued."