Hyderabad Metro to run till 2 p.m. from Tuesday

The decision was taken on the advice of Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, who travelled by metro and inspected metro services and Covid-19 protocols at metro stations during the lockdown relaxation hours.

Hyderabad, May 31 (IANS) Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) on Monday decided to further extend its services by one hour from Tuesday in view of the extended relaxation timing during ongoing lockdown.

Accompanied by HMRL MD NVS Reddy and L&TMRHL MD KVB Reddy, he traveled by a metro train from Khairatabad station to Ameerpet metro interchange station.

The chief secretary interacted with the passengers and enquired about the train services, safety measures etc. The passengers appreciated the facilities and safety arrangements but requested for extension of metro train timings, so that they can reach home comfortably after the closure of offices/businesses.

Based on this feedback, Somes Kumar advised both the MDs to extend the services by another hour or so. Accordingly the last trains in each direction will now leave the terminal station at 1 p.m. instead of 11.45 a.m. and reach the destination stations at 2 p.m. from Tuesday. There is no change in the starting time and the first train will start from the terminal stations at 7 a.m.

Somesh Kumar congratulated both the MDs on the good service and safety arrangements being provided by the Hyderabad metro rail to the commuters in this difficult time.

The Telangana government from Monday extended the lockdown relaxation time to seven hours (6 a.m. to 2 p.m.) from earlier four hours (6 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

Following the State Cabinet's decision on Sunday, HMRL had announced that the last train will start at 11.45 a.m. and reach the respective terminating stations by 12.45 p.m.

"For everyone's safety, passengers are also advised to strictly follow the Covid-19 Safety guidelines including social distancing, wearing of face masks, regular hand sanitisation and thermal screening, among others. Passengers are requested to cooperate with security personnel and staff of Hyderabad Metro Rail in their efforts towards keeping their journey safe," HMRL said

