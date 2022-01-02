Toggle navigation
Sify.com
IND in SA
Movies
Tamil
Telugu
Malayalam
Reviews
Images
Finance
T20 WORLD CUP
SPORTS
Cricket
Tennis
Football
Hockey
Others
Bawarchi
Videos
Web
Sify
Search
Sify.com
Movies
Bollywood
Hyderabad: Popular carnival 'Numaish' is back despite Omicron scare
Hyderabad: Popular carnival 'Numaish' is back despite Omicron scare
Source :
IANS
Author :
IANS
Last Updated:
Sun, Jan 2nd, 2022, 12:41:19hrs
By
Mohammed Shafeeq
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest Features
Top Five Heroes in 2021 (OTT films)
Top Five Tamil Actors 2021 (Theatrical market)
The top performances of 2021
Four new Malayalam releases this weekend
Parineeti: 2021 has bolstered my belief in picking subjects that are ahead of the curve