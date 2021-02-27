Hyderabad schedule wrapped up for 'Ponniyin Selvan'!

The forty-five days Hyderabad schedule of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan has been finally wrapped up. The film's costume designer Eka Lakhani posted a pic with Mani Ratnam and her assistants to announce the news.

"And one of the team with big boss himself! #ManiSir. Wrapping this monster of a sched with a full heart.. Phew!!! Can’t believe we pulled this off in the COVID time. Thank you for all the support my girls! You guys kicked ass! Missing in the pic CK, our backbone and UB, our oxygen! Now for some sleep, spa time and lots of champagne!", tweeted Eka.