Hype builds around Varun Tej's kickboxing flick 'Ghani'

Hyderabad, Oct 21 (IANS) Varun Tej, who has starred in hit movies like 'Fidaa', 'F2', and 'Tholi Prema', is all set to appear in sports drama 'Ghani'. Touted as a movie revolving around kickboxing, 'Ghani' is expected to grab much attention.

The makers of 'Ghani' have planned it big for the climax which would stand as one of the intense action sequences from the movie. Also, it has been reported that 'Ghani' is nearing its completion, with only a few sequences of the talkie part to be shot, along with a song shoot.