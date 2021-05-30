I am a vegetarian: Sonu Sood reacts to mutton shop named after him

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on Sunday reacted to a news piece saying a mutton shop has been named after him.

Sonu reacted to a news video in Telugu which says a mutton shop has been named after him in Karimnagar, Telangana.

Reacting to the news on Twitter with a humourous tone, the actor wrote: "I am a vegetarian..N mutton shop on my name? Can I help him open something vegetarian."