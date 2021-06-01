“I am not on Clubhouse,” says Dulquer Salmaan

The social network app Clubhouse is getting a rousing welcome in Kerala and already several celebrities have joined the conversations.
Now, actor Dulquer Salmaan has posted a note showing some of the profiles made under his name are actually not his. “So, I am not on Clubhouse. These accounts are not mine. Please don’t impersonate me on social media. Not cool!” says the actor.
The clubhouse has become really active with discussions ranging from politics to movies and general topics getting tremendous participation. Actors like Joju George and some well-known directors have interacted in some of the groups.