Actor Allu Arjun, who had contracted COVID-19 recently, gave an update about his health status. He informed his fans that he is recovering well and there is nothing to worry about.

Allu Arjun also mentioned that he has mild symptoms.

“Hello everyone! I am doing well with very mild symptoms . Recovering well and nothing to worry . I am still in quarantine. Thank you so much for all the love you have been showing and the prayers you have been sending my way. Gratitude,” he posted on social media.