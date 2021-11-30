I don't demand unconditional acceptance: Samantha Ruth Prabhu

On essaying challenging roles and breaking stereotypes, Samantha said, she maintains a simple philosophy- "when it comes to change, someone has to take the first step."

Hyderabad, Nov 30 (IANS) Samantha Ruth Prabhu has now become the 'Digital Cover Star' for 'Elle'. The actress who is termed to be the 'Change Maker', is currently wearing different hats at work.

In her conversation with the magazine, Samantha states that she has her own approach towards social media happenings. "I don't demand unconditional acceptance," Samantha conveys.

"I encourage people to have different opinions but we can still love and have compassion for each other. I would only request them to express their disappointment in a more civilized way," she adds.

Elaborating about her roles in the movies, Samantha said, "At the beginning of my career, I was typecast as a cute, bubbly, non-threatening persona, which I fought against. My hard work paid off, and I can say, every other role I am being offered now, has a different appeal."

So from her passion project 'Shakunthalam' to films with two young directors Ashwin Saravanan and Shantaruban Gnanasekaran, the unfamiliar emotional space is what dictates her choices now.

--IANS

py/kr