I don't have a fancy wardrobe, says actress Kaniha to her critics

The actress was responding to Netizens who keep asking her if she recycles her clothes because she does not have a fancy wardrobe with brands and designer outfits.

Chennai, Jan 5 (IANS) Multilingual Malayalam actress Divya Venkatasubramaniam, popularly known as Kaniha, on Wednesday made it clear that she was looking to break stereotypes.

On Instagram, the actress said, "Yes, I repeat my clothes. Yes, I recycle and upcycle my clothes. Yes, I don't have a fancy wardrobe with brands and designer outfits. Yes, I break stereotypes."

She then went on to ask: "Who says people in the media business need to dress up and be a certain way? Wear what makes you feel comfortable and confident. Let your attitude be the answer. P.S.: Hope this answers the many questions that some of you keep asking me!"

Just a day ago, the actress had posted pictures of herself in formal attire with the caption: "She's her own boss! Living life on my own terms!"

--IANS

man/srb