“I don’t need any financial contributions from public,” says actress Pauly Valsan

Pauly says she is under quarantine, after testing positive for Covid and contributions have been flowing to her bank account.

Actress Pauly Valsan, who won the Kerala state best character actress award for her brilliant performance in Ee Ma Yau , has done a video appeal to all who have sent her financial contributions asking to stop doing that.

“My husband is in ICU and he is a dialysis patient. But I am not looking for any contributions from the public. I am earning what I need, as an actress, and though I am well aware that those who contribute are doing it with noble intentions, I am not looking forward to any such aid,” says she.

Pauly says that she has already returned many of the contributions back to those who sent it to her and will return the money to the rest soon.