I enjoy playing grey and negative roles: Arpana Agarwal

Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Actress Arpana Agarwal who is currently seen playing the role of Vrinda, in TV show 'Rakshabandhan... Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhal', says her character is inspired by the mythological iconic character 'Manthara' from the Ramayana.

She says: "I'm really enjoying the shades of my character in the show. It is powerful and challenging. Vrinda, can be compared to Manthara. As she is never happy with someone else's happiness and enjoys creating a mess in others' lives."