'I followed her like a puppy': Prince William reminisces singing on stage with Taylor Swift

People magazine obtained snippets of an upcoming episode of Apple Fitness+'s Time to Walk series on December 6, where William takes listeners on a walk through his grandmother Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham Estate as he shares personal, life-shaping moments in an effort to promote mental and physical wellbeing through walking.Back in 2013, the Duke of Cambridge was led to the stage by Swift during a Centrepoint charity event at Kensington Palace to join legendary singer Jon Bon Jovi for a rendition of 'Livin' on a Prayer.'Now, eight years later, William revealed how the memorable moment went down and he followed the 'Red' star "like a puppy"."So, around about - it must be nearly 10 years ago now - I can't believe I'm actually telling this story. I went to a charity fundraising gala for Centrepoint, which is a young homeless charity that I am very fond of and have supported for many years. It's an annual fundraiser, and I turn up, and Jon Bon Jovi and Taylor Swift are at the event, which nearly knocked me off my feet, as well," Prince William said."When I sat down to watch Jon Bon Jovi do his performance, I thought, 'That's it. My job is done. I'll get a dinner in a minute, and I might be able to have a chat to some people, and, you know, I'm off-duty a little bit now.' Little did I think what was going to happen next," he continued.He recalled that he was sitting next to Swift in the concert, and after Jon was done with his first song, there was a pause on which Swift turned to him and put her "hand on my arm, looks me in the eye, and says, 'Come on, William. Let's go and sing.' ""To this day, I still do not know what came over me. Honestly, even now I'm cringing at what happened next, and I don't understand why I gave in. But, frankly, if Taylor Swift looks you in the eye, touches your arm, and says, 'Come with me...' I got up like a puppy and went, 'Yeah, okay, that seems like a great idea. I'll follow you,'" William quipped."I walked up on stage in a trance, and then sort of halfway through Jon Bon Jovi's 'Livin' On a Prayer' song, I wake up, and I'm thinking to myself, 'Am I standing on the stage singing 'Livin' On a Prayer' when I don't even know the words?'" he said.The Royal shared that the Centrepoint young guys and girls were there--- all loving it and cheering away. "So I thought, 'Well, if they're enjoying it, then the night is for them. So sod it. I can't be the doofus who's going to ruin it for everyone,'" he said."And so I desperately try and remember some of the words and sing as hard as I can. Beneath my black tie, there was a lot of sweating going on. I felt like a swan, where I was trying to keep myself composed on the outside, but inside, the little legs are paddling fast," the Duke shared.William then admits that despite his experience in front of crowds and on stage, he wasn't prepared to put his vocal skills on display."Now, a lot of people might think that I'm comfortable on stage. When I do speeches and things like that, I've done so many now, they're not a problem. But I've not done singing. At times, when you're taken out of your comfort zone, you've got to roll with it," he revealed."And I think we've gotten to the stage in this life where we do micromanage ourselves. We do worry about: how do we look on social media? Who said what about me? What am I wearing? There's so many pressures, but I think making a fool of yourself is okay. It's okay to not take yourself too seriously and have those moments where you let go and you just go, 'Do you know what? I'm okay with this," William said."So, yeah, go on and have a laugh. And don't go and watch the video of me singing. Or do go and watch it, but just laugh to yourself about how I was feeling," he concluded.Apple will stream three special audio airings of 'William's Time to Walk' episode for free on Apple Music 1, the flagship global radio station on Apple Music, on December 6. (ANI)