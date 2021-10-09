I knew I was destined for music, says Kailash Kher on 'Unacademy Unwind'

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Sufi exponent Kailash Kher will recreate his famous hits with his stellar band Kailasa strumming along on the MTV show 'Unacademy Unwind'. Music director Sneha Khanwalkar will also join Kailasa to perform an original composition titled 'Haaji Papa'.

Kailash Kher will begin by singing 'Teri Deewani' and his first hit song, 'Allah Ke Bande', with the music composer duo Vishal-Shekhar. On the show, the maestro will present a revamped version with the addition of beats and modern tracks.