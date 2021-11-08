‘I posted it on dad’s page,’ says Dulquer

Dulquer replied to Mammootty’s post as well, to express his happiness.

Recently Malayalam superstar Mammootty posted the trailer of his son Dulquer Salmaan’s forthcoming thriller, Kurup. Soon there were trolls that it was actually posted by Dulquer himself, because the posts in both Mammootty’s and Dulquer’s pages had similar captions.

During a recent press conference, where Dulquer was addressing the media in connection with the release of Kurup, a journalist asked him about the troll.

Dulquer was all smiles while admitting that the trolls were true and he had actually posted the trailer on his dad’s page!

“I usually don’t ask anyone to do such promotions but this was such a big film and since these are Covid times I had requested all in my family to promote the movie. I told my dad too and posted from his phone myself,” laughs Dulquer.

